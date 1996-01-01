27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Scanning Electron Microscope generates an electron beam that carries a current of 60 μA. The beam scans the surface of a sample, allowing the user to see minute details on the specimen. How many electrons strike the sample every second?
A Scanning Electron Microscope generates an electron beam that carries a current of 60 μA. The beam scans the surface of a sample, allowing the user to see minute details on the specimen. How many electrons strike the sample every second?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.75 × 1014 electrons/s
B
4.63 × 1016 electrons/s
C
3.90 × 1012 electrons/s
D
2.11 × 1018 electrons/s