25. Electric Potential Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science museum exhibit has a 30-cm-long rod with 5.0 g metal spheres charged to ±10 nC at the ends. The rod is mounted on a frictionless pivot and is released in a uniform 500 V/m electric field. Calculate the rod's angular velocity when it aligns with the electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.22 rad/s
B
0.12 rad/s
C
0.15 rad/s
D
0.32 rad/s