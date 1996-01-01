4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
Recently, there are reports of people throwing plastics on the waters of a local lagoon. To address this, the caretakers check the area by using drones. The velocity of a drone can be expressed as a function of time, and it is described by the equation
Find the magnitude and direction of the drone's velocity and acceleration 3 seconds after launch.
Velocity = 17.025 m/s, 41.07°; Acceleration = 6.235 m/s2, 84.88°
Velocity = 17.025 m/s, -41.07°; Acceleration = 6.235 m/s2, 275.12°
Velocity = 17.025 m/s, 41.07°; Acceleration = 6.235 m/s2, 275.12°