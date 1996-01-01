1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Recommended Dose Allowance (RDA) for the trace metal lead through diet is 0.000114 g/day, based on allowable lead intake for adults. Express this dose in microgram per day.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6840 micrograms/day
B
1.14 micrograms/day
C
1.9 micrograms/day
D
114 micrograms/day