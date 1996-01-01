1. Intro to Physics Units
A new, efficient vehicle has an astonishing mileage of 59 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this vehicle in the Philippines, you might want to compare its mileage with that of other similar vehicles in the country. In that case, you will need to change this number according to their accepted units. Express this mileage in km/L (kilometers per liter).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.1 km/L
B
21.5 km/L
C
52.1 km/L
D
51.2 km/L