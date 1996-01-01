6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces & Kinematics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A climber accidentally slips off a cliff and falls freely from a height of 20 m before landing in a snowbank that compresses 1.5 m to cushion the fall. If the climber has a mass of 60 kg, calculate the average decelerating force exerted by the snowbank during the climber's landing.
A climber accidentally slips off a cliff and falls freely from a height of 20 m before landing in a snowbank that compresses 1.5 m to cushion the fall. If the climber has a mass of 60 kg, calculate the average decelerating force exerted by the snowbank during the climber's landing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.9×103 N
B
5.9×103 N
C
7.8×103 N
D
9.8×103 N