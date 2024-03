A car was initially at rest at the origin. It started to accelerate in a straight line as a result of a force acting on it, given by  F c  = K t F_{c}=Kt Fc​=Kt. If the mass of the car is  m c m_{c} mc​, find as a function of time its velocity  v c v_{c} vc​ and position  x c x_{c} xc​.