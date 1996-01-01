A car was initially at rest at the origin. It started to accelerate in a straight line as a result of a force acting on it, given by ﻿ F c ﻿ = K t F_{c}﻿=Kt Fc​﻿=Kt﻿. If the mass of the car is ﻿ m c m_{c} mc​﻿, find as a function of time its velocity ﻿ v c v_{c} vc​﻿ and position ﻿ x c x_{c} xc​﻿.