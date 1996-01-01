6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car was initially at rest at the origin. It started to accelerate in a straight line as a result of a force acting on it, given by Fc=Kt. If the mass of the car is mc, find as a function of time its velocity vc and position xc.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vc=2mcKt2; xc=6mcKt3
B
vc=mcKt2; xc=mcKt3
C
vc=mcK; xc=0
D
vc=0 ; xc=0