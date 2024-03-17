4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics Velocity in 2D
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A trekker navigates a meandering path for 5.6 hours to ascend a peak. The journey spans 11.6 km, culminating at a summit 860 m high and positioned 9.0 km due north of the commencement point. Assess the trekker's mean speed and the average velocity vector's magnitude and orientation.
