4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small robot navigates a grid on the laboratory floor, initially moving 12.0 cm straight along the x-axis in 2.50 s. It then turns 45.0° to the left and continues straight for another 12.0 cm in 2.00 s. Finally, it turns an additional 55.0° to the left, moving another 12.0 cm in 1.60 s. Calculate its magnitude and direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.41 cm/s, 41.3°
B
4.50 cm/s, 47.8°
C
5.55 cm/s, 54.0°
D
6.05 cm/s, 62.0°