A small robot navigates a grid on the laboratory floor, initially moving 12.0 cm straight along the x-axis in 2.50 s. It then turns 45.0° to the left and continues straight for another 12.0 cm in 2.00 s. Finally, it turns an additional 55.0° to the left, moving another 12.0 cm in 1.60 s. Calculate its magnitude and direction.