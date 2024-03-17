A wire is being unwounded from a spool initially at rest as shown in the figure. If the tension T in the wire is given by T = 5.00t - 0.40t2 (newtons) where t is the time in seconds, and the moment of inertia of the spool is 0.19 kg.m2, determine the linear speed of a point on the outer edge of the spool after 7.0 s. (Assume that friction is negligible.)