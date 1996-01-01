16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft traveling from Earth to Mars uses a gyroscope to maintain its orientation and angular velocity. What will be the precession rate of the gyroscope near Mars's surface If the precession rate near Earth's surface was 1 rad/s? The surface gravity on Mars is 38% of the surface gravity on Earth.
A
0.19 rad/s
B
0.38 rad/s
C
2.63 rad/s
D
5.26 rad/s