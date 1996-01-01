16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, the wheel of a laboratory gyroscope precesses in a horizontal plane at 30 revolutions per minute. The wheel (mwheel = 200 g) that is fixed to a frame is free to spin about the shaft (mshaft = 25 g) of the frame. The moment of inertia of the wheel about the shaft is 10–4 kg•m2 The gyroscope is supported by a pivot near the right-hand end of the shaft located 5 cm away from its center of gravity, as shown in the figure. Determine the force exerted by the pivot on the shaft.
During an experiment, the wheel of a laboratory gyroscope precesses in a horizontal plane at 30 revolutions per minute. The wheel (mwheel = 200 g) that is fixed to a frame is free to spin about the shaft (mshaft = 25 g) of the frame. The moment of inertia of the wheel about the shaft is 10–4 kg•m2 The gyroscope is supported by a pivot near the right-hand end of the shaft located 5 cm away from its center of gravity, as shown in the figure. Determine the force exerted by the pivot on the shaft.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.24 N
B
1.96 N
C
2.20 N
D
4.41 N