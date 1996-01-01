21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 125 mL drum holds 0.25 mol of helium gas at T = 15°C. The drum allows isochoric warming of the gas to T = 225°C. Use a pV graph with correct values on the axes to represent the process.
