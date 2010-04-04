21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.325 mol sample of argon is placed in an initially empty container with rigid non-elastic walls with a volume of 440 ml. The initial temperature of the gas is 25°C. The gas is heated using an oven to a final temperature of 450°C. Determine the pressure of the gas after heating.
2.45 × 105 Pa
1.83 × 106 Pa
1.62 × 106 Pa
4.4 × 106 Pa