30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A power source with an emf of 9.0 V is used to power a series RLC circuit. If R = 1.5 Ω, L = 1.5 µH and C = 0.5 µF, calculate the potential difference across the inductor when i) ω=ω₀ and ii) ω=ωL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 10.4 V
ii) 13.1 V
B
i) 9.12 V
ii) 11.5 V
C
i) 10.4 V
ii) 11.5 V
D
i) 9.12 V
ii) 13.1 V