27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Batteries store energy that is used in diverse ways. The starter motor in a four-cylinder engine draws 130 A at 12 V. If the starting process lasts 2.5 s, determine the energy supplied.
A
3900 J
B
1560 J
C
624 J
D
9750 J