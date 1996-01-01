27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A device for administering electric shock operates at 1280V and delivers a current of 18.8 mA creating a painful shock on the target. A pulse lasts 50.0 milliseconds. Determine the power and energy delivered to the target per pulse if the current is constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.1 W; 1.20 J
B
68100 W; 3400 J
C
68100 W; 1361 J
D
24.1 W; 482 J
E
68.1 W; 1.36 J