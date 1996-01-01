A container designed to hold argon gas for welding applications has a base of 1.00 × 10 -2 m 2. The container is fastened with a movable and impermeable piston, which is initially at a height of 0.50 m. The piston has a mass of 12 kg and is free to move up and down without any friction. The argon gas inside the container is maintained at a constant temperature of 25 °C using a thermostat. 10 kg of iron powder is carefully deposited onto the top of the piston, where it remains. Calculate the final height of the piston.