21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Charcoal fire can attain temperatures as high as 1200°C. The temperature of the gas escaping from the fire can be assumed to be at 1200°C, and a pressure of 1.013 × 105 Pa. Calculate the approximate number density of gas particles in the gas escaping the fire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.27 particles/m3
B
6.11 × 1024 particles/m3
C
4.98 × 1024 particles/m3
D
10.2 particles/m3