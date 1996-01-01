In a construction project, the first layer of bricks is to be placed 30.0 cm above the ground, and each of the remaining three layers is stacked 25.0 cm above the previous one. If the average brick has a mass of 2.5 kg with a height of 7.5 cm, and each layer requires 100 bricks to complete, how much work is required to stack all the bricks, assuming the bricks are initially all on the ground?