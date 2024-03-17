9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the illustration below, a worker utilizes a hand cart to lift heavy crates. If the friction and the mass of the cart are neglected, and it is assumed that the work output equals the work input, determine the ratio of the output force (Fo) to the input force (Fi ) concerning the distances Li and Lo from the center of the cart's wheels.
