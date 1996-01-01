19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An impure metal block has a weight of 50.4 N in air. When the block is fully submerged in oil, the string tension required to keep it suspended in the oil is 33.0 N. Determine the volume and density of the block.
An impure metal block has a weight of 50.4 N in air. When the block is fully submerged in oil, the string tension required to keep it suspended in the oil is 33.0 N. Determine the volume and density of the block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
V = 2.17 × 10-3 m3; ρ = 23300 kg/m3
B
V = 8.12 × 10-3 m3; ρ = 632 kg/m3
C
V = 2.17 × 10-3 m3; ρ = 2380 kg/m3
D
V = 4.11 × 10-3 m3; ρ = 820 kg/m3
E
V = 4.11 × 10-3 m3; ρ = 1250 kg/m3