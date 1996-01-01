Given that a hairdryer functions at 240 V and utilizes a heating element made of a tungsten wire with dimensions 6.8 m length and 0.60 mm diameter, and considering the resistivity, density, and specific heat of tungsten as 5.6 × 10-8 Ωm, 19300 kg/m3, and 134 J/kg•K respectively, what is the duration required for the heating element to warm from 25°C to 300°C(approximately the temperature at which it begins emitting heat waves), taking into account that 60% of the heat energy is lost to the surroundings?