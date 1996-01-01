27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor with a capacitance of 225 µF is initially charged using an 18.0 V battery. The capacitor is then connected to a 2.25 Ω resistor, by closing a switch, causing the energy to be discharged through the resistor. Determine the power dissipated in the resistor 125 µs after the switch is closed.
A capacitor with a capacitance of 225 µF is initially charged using an 18.0 V battery. The capacitor is then connected to a 2.25 Ω resistor, by closing a switch, causing the energy to be discharged through the resistor. Determine the power dissipated in the resistor 125 µs after the switch is closed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.2 W
B
87.8 W
C
1.36 kW
D
2.84 kW