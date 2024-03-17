A sturdy steel cable is positioned horizontally on the platform as depicted in the illustration. Initially, 3.0 m of the cable rests on the platform, while 2.0 m dangles vertically over the platform's edge. At this juncture, the force on the dangling section is adequate to initiate the motion of the entire cable over the edge. Once the cable commences its descent, any kinetic friction is insignificant. Determine the work done by gravity on the cable as it descends from the point where 3.0 m remains on the platform until the entire cable is hanging vertically.(Assume a linear weight density of 30 N/m for the cable.)