A drone weighing 0.21 kg experiences two forces while in flight: F̄ 1 = (2.50î - 1.80ĵ + 1.70k̂) N and F̄ 2 = (-1.70î + 2.20 ĵ) N. When the two forces act on it, the drone's displacement vector is d̄ = (7.0î + 9.0ĵ + 4.0k̂) m. Determine the total work done on the drone by these forces.