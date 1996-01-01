27. Resistors & DC Circuits
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit consists of two wires made of iron and copper, respectively, connected in series as shown below. If the electric field strength is required to be the same in both wires, and the copper wire has a radius of 2.0 mm, determine the radius of the iron wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 mm
B
4.5 mm
C
6.0 mm
D
7.5 mm