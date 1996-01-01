33. Geometric Optics
33. Geometric Optics Total Internal Reflection
An infrared semiconductor laser used in data transmission emits light into a silicon optical fiber. Silicon, the core of the fiber, has an index of refraction of 3.42. The cladding material of the fiber is silicon dioxide, with an index of refraction of 1.44. Determine the maximum angle at which the light can strike the silicon-silicon dioxide interface and still be totally internally reflected.
A
70.0°
B
68.6°
C
65.1°
D
63.4°