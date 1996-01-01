10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
You obtain a massless spring from an old umbrella having a force constant, k = 1000 N/m. Out of sheer fun, you place the spring to rest vertically with one of its ends lying on a bench. Next, you release a block of mass 0.50 kg from a height of 1.5 m (measured from the spring's top end) directly above the spring. Determine the maximum compression that occurs on the spring.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0147 m
B
0.121 m
C
0.126 m
D
0.0606 m