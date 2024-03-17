9. Work & Energy
Power
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pumped-storage facility operates by pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during off-peak electrical demand hours, using excess power from the grid. The upper reservoir is 600 meters above the lower one. If the facility uses 200 MW of power for 6.0 hours to pump the water uphill, calculate the volume of water in cubic meters that is moved to the upper reservoir. Water has a mass of 1.00×103 kg for every 1.0 m3.
