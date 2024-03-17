A pumped-storage facility operates by pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during off-peak electrical demand hours, using excess power from the grid. The upper reservoir is ﻿ 600 600 600﻿ meters above the lower one. If the facility uses ﻿ 200 200 200﻿ MW of power for ﻿ 6.0 6.0 6.0﻿ hours to pump the water uphill, calculate the volume of water in cubic meters that is moved to the upper reservoir. Water has a mass of ﻿ 1.00 × 1 0 3 1.00 \times 10^{3} 1.00×103﻿ kg for every ﻿ 1.0 m 3 1.0 \mathrm{~m}^{3} 1.0 m3﻿.