A pumped-storage facility operates by pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during off-peak electrical demand hours, using excess power from the grid. The upper reservoir is  600 600 600 meters above the lower one. If the facility uses  200 200 200 MW of power for  6.0 6.0 6.0 hours to pump the water uphill, calculate the volume of water in cubic meters that is moved to the upper reservoir. Water has a mass of  1.00 × 1 0 3 1.00 \times 10^{3} 1.00×103 kg for every  1.0 m 3 1.0 \mathrm{~m}^{3} 1.0 m3.