9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there's a system where water is pumped to a rooftop tank 80 m above ground level. The water is pumped at a steady rate of 1.2×105 kg/s for 12 hours. Calculate the total energy consumption, in kWh, needed to pump water to the rooftop tank.
Suppose there's a system where water is pumped to a rooftop tank 80 m above ground level. The water is pumped at a steady rate of 1.2×105 kg/s for 12 hours. Calculate the total energy consumption, in kWh, needed to pump water to the rooftop tank.