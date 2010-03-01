31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tuning capacitor in a 20 kHz radio receiver experiences a peak current of 55 mA with an rms voltage of 7.0 V. Determine the capacitance (C) of this tuning capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.1 × 10-7 F
B
6.3 × 10-8 F
C
3.1 × 10-8 F
D
4.4 × 10-7 F