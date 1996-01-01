31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a sophisticated audio system, a 15 μF capacitor is connected to an amplifier that generates a peak voltage of 3.0 V. Determine the frequency at which the amplifier needs to operate for the peak current to be 30 mA.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 Hz
B
23 Hz
C
106 Hz
D
11 Hz