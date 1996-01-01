A planet is located at a distance of 30000 light-years from the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Research has confirmed that the planet has a velocity of 190 km/s when moving about the center of the Milky Way. Determine the number of orbits completed by the planet if it came into existence 6 billion years ago. One light year equals the distance light covers in one year at a speed of 3.0 × 108 m/s.