30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electrical current in a circuit is increased at a constant rate of 0.520 A/s. The self-induced emf of an inductor in the circuit is measured to be 0.230 V. Find the inductor's inductance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.425 H
B
0.850 H
C
2.26 H
D
0.442 H