Self Inductance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tests on an inductor show that a self-induced emf of magnitude 0.185 V is generated when the current is increased at a rate of 0.580 A/s. The manufacturer's label shows that the inductor has 550 turns. Determine the mean magnetic flux in each turn when the inductor draws a current of 0.770 A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.70 × 10-4 Wb
B
4.39 × 10-3 Wb
C
4.47 × 10-4 Wb
D
2.59 × 10-4 Wb