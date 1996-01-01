30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electric current flowing through an induction coil will obey the equation I = I0e-tL/R. Determine what the equation will be when it obeys the conditions of the voltage across the inductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔVL = I0Re-tL/R
B
ΔVL = -I0L2e-tL/R
C
ΔVL = -I0Re-tL/R
D
ΔVL = I0L2e-tL/R