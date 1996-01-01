30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An inductive coil experiences a current given by I = I0e - (tR / L). Calculate the potential difference across the coil for L = 16 mH, I0 = 30 mA, and R = 20 Ω at i) t = 0 ms and ii) t = 4.0 ms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 V ii) 4.0 × 10-3 V
B
i) 0.60 V ii) 1.6 × 10-5 V
C
i) 0 V ii) 1.6 × 10-5 V
D
i) 0.60 V ii) 4.0 × 10-3 V