3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The acceleration vector of a light particle moving in the wind is directed at 65 degrees below the negative x-axis. The y-component of the acceleration is -8.8 m/s2. Determine the x-component of the acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-18.9 m/s2
B
4.10 m/s2
C
-4.10 m/s2
D
18.9 m/s2