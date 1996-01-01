3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An element in cement dust has a diameter of 10 μm. The element has a uniform speed of 2.5 cm/s. The motion of the element near a window is shown in the image below, from points O to S. Calculate the element's average velocity magnitude and direction for the entire motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.56 cm/s, along the positive x-direction
B
0.87 cm/s, along the negative y-direction
C
0.87 cm/s, along the positive x-direction
D
30 cm/s, along the positive x-direction