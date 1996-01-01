32. Electromagnetic Waves
Energy Carried by Electromagnetic Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves Energy Carried by Electromagnetic Waves
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a science laboratory, you have a thin, black plastic film with dimensions of 8.0 by 8.0 inches and a mass of 0.42 g. You use an advanced laser system capable of producing a precisely controlled, upward-facing beam. Determine the minimum intensity required to suspend the plastic film in mid-air horizontally.
In a science laboratory, you have a thin, black plastic film with dimensions of 8.0 by 8.0 inches and a mass of 0.42 g. You use an advanced laser system capable of producing a precisely controlled, upward-facing beam. Determine the minimum intensity required to suspend the plastic film in mid-air horizontally.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 MW/m 2
B
25 MW/m 2
C
30 MW/m 2
D
12 MW/m 2