12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular disk spinning in the vertical plane is used to launch masses along a vertical tangent. The disk has a diameter of 0.50 m and the marble to be launched has a mass of 14.5 g. The disk is initially at rest, then it is accelerated at 750 rad/s2. If the marble is launched after 0.5 revolutions, calculate the maximum height attained above the launch point.
A circular disk spinning in the vertical plane is used to launch masses along a vertical tangent. The disk has a diameter of 0.50 m and the marble to be launched has a mass of 14.5 g. The disk is initially at rest, then it is accelerated at 750 rad/s2. If the marble is launched after 0.5 revolutions, calculate the maximum height attained above the launch point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.0 m
B
15.5 m
C
30.5 m
D
15.0 m
E
1.38 m