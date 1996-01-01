12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph below shows an electronically generated line of the best fit using measured angular velocities for a wheel. The velocity is measured every 0.4 s. Find the wheel's initial angular velocity when t = 0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20 rad/s
B
10 rad/s
C
30 rad/s
D
3.16 rad/s