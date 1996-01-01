2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compressed spring fires vertically a small ball from the floor with an initial speed of 6.00 m/s. Simultaneously a student located exactly at a distance d above the spring releases a box without an initial speed. Determine the position of the student above the floor at which the ball is at its maximum elevation when it strikes the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.67 m
B
4.86 m
C
9.72 m
D
96.2 m