2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Catch/Overtake Problems
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two friends riding their respective bikes meet at a traffic signal and race to the next signal 600 m away. One friend is riding a red bike while the other is on a black bike. The red bike starts ahead of the black bike by 2.0 s. The acceleration of the red bike is 4.5 m/s² which is smaller than the black bike's acceleration of 5.5 m/s². Determine who will reach the traffic light first.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both reach at the same time
B
Red bike
C
Black bike
D
cannot be determined