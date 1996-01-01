Two friends riding their respective bikes meet at a traffic signal and race to the next signal 600 m away. One friend is riding a red bike while the other is on a black bike. The red bike starts ahead of the black bike by 2.0 s. The acceleration of the red bike is 4.5 m/s² which is smaller than the black bike's acceleration of 5.5 m/s². Determine who will reach the traffic light first.