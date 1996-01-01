4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
During aviation training, a jet fighter is traveling due north. The pilot reads the ASI (airspeed indicator) as 70 m/s. Unfortunately, the weather is considerably harsh and the jet is subjected to a strong wind blowing toward the northeast direction at a speed of 27 m/s. Which of the following vector-addition diagrams shows the correct relationship between vJ/E (jet velocity relative to the earth) and the two vectors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D