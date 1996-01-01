4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
Intro to Relative Velocity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an aviation training, the jet fighter is traveling due north. The pilot reads the ASI (airspeed indicator) as 70 m/s. Unfortunately, the weather is considerably harsh and the jet is subjected to a strong wind blowing toward the northeast direction at a speed of 27 m/s. Find the components of vP/E if +x is considered as east and +y is north.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(vP/E)x = -89.09 m/s, (vP/E)y = -19.09 m/s
B
(vP/E)x = 89.09 m/s, (vP/E)y = 19.09 m/s
C
(vP/E)x = 19.09 m/s, (vP/E)y = 89.09 m/s
D
(vP/E)x = -19.09 m/s, (vP/E)y = -89.09 m/s