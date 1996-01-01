A cube-shaped container with a side length of 8.0 cm with a movable piston contains carbon dioxide gas at a temperature of 27°C and a pressure of 3 atm. The space above the piston is evacuated. The movable piston is made of steel and is 1.5 cm thick. At 27°C, the piston is found to have a position 5.0 cm above the bottom of the cube. What is the new equilibrium temperature of the gas when 3.5 J of heat energy has been transferred into the gas? Assume the density of steel is 8000 kg/m3.