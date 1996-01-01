21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical container filled with chlorine gas is closed using a tight cork. The cork is used to reduce the volume of the gas to 3/5 of the original volume. Find the new mass density of the chlorine gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ρ0 (no change)
B
1.7ρ0
C
0.6ρ0
D
0.4ρ0
E
2.8ρ0
F
0.51ρ0