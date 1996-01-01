34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an atom that absorbs radiation at wavelengths of 165 nm, 320 nm, and 510 nm. What are the wavelengths that can be emitted excluding the ones mentioned earlier?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
335nm and 564 nm
B
335nm, 564 nm and 787 nm
C
244 nm and 863 nm
D
244 nm, 341 nm, and 863 nm